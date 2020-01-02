|
HENRY, Robert L. Jan 1st, of Malden. Beloved husband of the late Anne (Cusick). Devoted father of Kevin H. Henry of Malden, Robert C. Henry and wife Wendy of Tewksbury, and Gary M. Henry of Lynnfield. Cherished sister of the late Lois Vernet and Grace Sasso. Proud grandfather of Christine, Erin, Ryan, and Sean. Funeral from the Weir-MacCuish Golden Rule Funeral Home, 144 Salem St., MALDEN, on Tues, Jan. 7th, at 9AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in Sacred Hearts Church, Malden, at 10 AM. Interment to follow in Holy Cross Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the Funeral Home on Mon, Jan 6th, from 4-8 PM. Late Korea Veteran, US Air Force. For obituary and directions, www.weirfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 5, 2020