George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home
456 High Street
Dedham, MA 02026
(781) 326-0500
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home
456 High Street
Dedham, MA 02026
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
11:00 AM
George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home
456 High Street
Dedham, MA 02026
ROBERT L. "BOB" IMBARO

ROBERT L. "BOB" IMBARO Obituary
IMBARO, Robert L. "Bob" Of Dedham, January 23, 2020. Beloved husband of Virginia L. "Gina" (French) Imbaro. Devoted father of Rosalind V. Imbaro of Waltham and Jeff Imbaro of Waltham. Grandfather of Leo G. Imbaro. Bob was a talented singer and guitarist. He was a lover of science, history, and learning. He enjoyed tending his tomato gardens, and long days in the sun working around the yard. Visiting Hours at the George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home, 456 High St., DEDHAM, Wednesday, Jan. 29 from 4-8pm. Funeral service in the Funeral Home Thursday, Jan. 30 at 11am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment in Brookdale Cemetery, Dedham. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Bob's memory to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284. Online guestbook and directions at gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781-326-0500
Published in The Boston Globe from Jan. 26 to Jan. 28, 2020
