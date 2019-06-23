Boston Globe Obituaries
KENNY, Robert L. Sr. Of Melrose, June 22, 2019, age 88. Beloved husband of 67 years to Margaret M. "Peggy" (Bowen) Kenny. Loving father of Robert L. Kenny Jr. of Stoneham, Maureen Aleksa & her late husband Walter of Andover, Thomas Kenny & his wife Joan of Bedford, and Arlene Yasi & her husband William of Wakefield. Cherished grandfather of 11 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Caring brother of the late John Kenny and brother-in-law of Thomas & Cheryl Bowen of Lamoine, ME. Visitation will be held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., MELROSE, on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 from 4:00-8:00PM. Funeral procession from Gately Funeral Home on Thursday morning, June 27th at 9:00AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary's Church, 9 Herbert St., Melrose at 10:00AM. Interment at Wyoming Cemetery in Melrose. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend. US Air Force Korean War Veteran. For obituary, directions or to send a message of condolence please visit www.gatelyfh.com Gately Funeral Home

Published in The Boston Globe on June 24, 2019
