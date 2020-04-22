|
|
MARTIN, Robert L. In Woburn, April 19th, at ninety-three years of age. Beloved husband of the late Ellen L. (Lyons) Martin. Cherished father of Sue Ellen Holland, her husband George of Woburn, Robert Martin, his wife Linda of Woburn, Kate Martin of Woburn, Thomas Martin, his wife Meg of Chelmsford, Ted and his wife Gina of Reading. Dear brother of Hugh "Buddy" Martin of RI, Louise Buscemi of Woburn, Claire Murphy of Burlington, Dick Martin of NH and the late Marie, Rita and Frank "Chanka" Martin and Evelyn Love. Bob was also survived by eight loving grandchildren, Sarah, Emily, Pamela, Kylie, Tommy, McKenzie, Luke, Alexa and one great-grandson, Jameson. Due to the current situation we are experiencing with the Corona virus, arrangements are private and under the direction of the Lynch – Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main Street, WOBURN. www.lynch-cantillon.com 781 - 933 - 0400
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020