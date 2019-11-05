Boston Globe Obituaries
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Temple Israel
477 Longwood Ave.
Boston, MA
MAYER, Robert L. "Bob" Of Needham, formerly of Chestnut Hill on Monday, November 4, 2019. For 62 years, he was the beloved husband of Carol (Goldshine) Mayer. Loving father of Donald L. & Roxanne of Newton, Steven D. & Carol of Charlestown, Charles L. & Timothy Dwyer of CA and Judith E. & Stephen Kaufman of Newton. Adored grandfather of Geoffrey & Cristina, Cameron, Stephanie & Arnav, Samantha, Jaime, Jennifer, Suzanne and Katherine, and great-grandfather of Mohan. Son of the late Leo & Helen Mayer, formerly of Newton Center. Dear brother of the late Frances Jacobson and Bertha Romanow. A graduate of Northeastern University, Robert worked at Cole Hersee Company of South Boston from 1949 to 2010, serving as President from 1974–2010. A Memorial Service will be held at Temple Israel, 477 Longwood Ave., Boston (validated parking available at the 375 Longwood Ave. Garage) on Friday, November 8 at 11:00am with a reception immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to BIDMC-Windows of Hope, Carl J. Shapiro Clinical Center, 9th Floor, 330 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02215 or the Frances Jacobson Early Childhood Center, c/o Temple Israel, 477 Longwood Ave., Boston, MA 02215. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 6, 2019
