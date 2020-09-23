1/
ROBERT L. MAYHEW
MAYHEW, Robert L. Retired B.F.D. Engine 2, of Milton, formerly of South Boston, passed away peacefully on September 23, 2020. Beloved husband of Evelyn (Scarpaci) Mayhew. Loving father of Daniel Mayhew of Milton, Robert Mayhew of Marshfield, Edward Mayhew of Braintree, Deborah Felix of Canton, Donna Gauqueir of Concord, NH, Doreen Sampson of Plymouth, Denise Alexander of Weymouth, Darleen Sullivan of Carver, and the late Dolly Mayhew. Cherished grandfather of 23 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. Visiting Hours in the John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home, 740 Adams St. (near Gallivan Blvd.), DORCHESTER, Monday from 4-8pm. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited. Due to the ongoing health crisis, facemasks and proper social distancing will be required. Funeral Mass in St. Agatha Church will remain private. Robert was a DAV, proudly serving during the Korean War in the United States Army as an aircorp paratrooper. He was also a longtime member of Local 718 AFL-CIO. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Robert to Shriners Hospital for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607. Interment in Blue Hill Cemetery. For directions & expressions of sympathy, www.oconnorandson.com


Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 23 to Sep. 27, 2020.
