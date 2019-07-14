|
MOGER, Robert L. Of Canton, entered into rest on July 13, 2019. Beloved son of the late Nathan & Esther Moger of Chestnut Hill. Loving husband of Debby (Radonsky) Moger of 38 years. Devoted father of Andrew Moger & his wife Emily Janicz of Buffalo. Cherished brother of Barbara Greenspan & her husband Bernie of Cleveland and of Susan Moger of Dallas. Retired clerk of Suffolk Superior Court. Chapel Service at Schlossberg Memorial Chapel, 824 Washington St., CANTON, on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 1 PM. Interment to follow at Sharon Memorial Park, Sharon, MA. Shiva following burial at his residence. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bob's name may be made to Jewish Chai Center, 576 Washington St., Canton, MA 02021 www.Jewishcanton.com or to MSPCA Animal Care & Adoption Center, 350 Huntington Ave., Jamaica Plain, MA 02130 www.Mspca.org Schlossberg Memorial Chapel "Family Owned" 781-828-6990 www.SchlossbergChapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 15, 2019