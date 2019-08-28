Boston Globe Obituaries
Weir-MacCuish Funeral Home
144 Salem Street
Malden, MA 02148
(781) 322-0834
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Weir-MacCuish Funeral Home
144 Salem Street
Malden, MA 02148
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
9:00 AM
Weir-MacCuish Funeral Home
144 Salem Street
Malden, MA 02148
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Hearts Parish
297 Main St.
Malden, MA
View Map
ROBERT L. "BOB" TRAMONDOZZI

ROBERT L. "BOB" TRAMONDOZZI Obituary
TRAMONDOZZI, Robert L. "Bob" Of Yarmouth Port, formerly of Malden, August 26, 2019. Beloved husband of Lena "Lee" M. (Smolinsky) Smolinsky-Tramondozzi and his first wife, the late Mary E. (McMorrow) Tramondozzi. Devoted father of Laureen A. Warren and her husband Russell & Robert P. Tramondozzi and his wife Christine all of Peabody, Stephen W. Tramondozzi and his wife Patti of Malden. Thomas Smolinsky and his wife Lorrey & John Smolinsky and his wife Stephanie, all of Danvers. Loving brother of Mary DiBari of Malden, Antoinette Port of HI, Odilia "Tillie" Savage of Dennis and John Tramondozzi of Malden. Cherished grandfather of Molly & Rebecca Warren, Jessica Wells, Robert P. Jr., Leah & Jill Tramondozzi and great-grandfather of Harley & Isabelle Wells. Funeral will be held from the Weir-MacCuish Golden Rule Funeral Home, 144 Salem St., MALDEN, on Fri., August 30, 2019, at 9AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in Sacred Hearts Parish, 297 Main St., Malden, at 10AM. Interment will follow in Forest Dale Cemetery, Malden. Friends and relatives may call at the funeral home on Thurs., August 29th, from 4-8 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for donations to The Mary Ellen Tramondozzi Scholarship, c/o Hallmark Health VNA and Hospice, 178 Savin St., Malden, MA 02148. Late retired Gas Serviceman with the former KeySpan Gas, Malden. For directions and obit: www.weirfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 29, 2019
