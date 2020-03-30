|
LAMERE, Robert WWII Vet, Prominent Boston Lawyer Robert K. Lamere of Kingston, MA and Seminole, FL, formerly of Duxbury, MA, Beacon Hill, and Key West, FL and a longtime past resident of Milton, MA, died of cancer in Seminole on March 26. He was 94 years old. The son of the late Dr. Birney J. Lamere and Margaret (Kent) Lamere. He is survived by his beloved wife of 35 years, Ruth Isabella Gardner Lamere; his 3 children and their spouses, Kent and Jean Lamere of Milton, MA, David and Sandra Lamere of Altamonte Springs, FL, and Elizabeth Lamere of NYC and the late Alan Vega; his 4 stepchildren and spouses, Elizabeth and John Oldham of Mattapoisett, MA, Mary and Greg Brown of Port Orange, FL, Beatrice and Ronald Gallagher of Duxbury, MA and Gordon Edward Gardner and Jennifer Berg of Plymouth, MA and the late Deborah Berg of Beacon Hill, Duxbury and Largo, FL. He leaves seven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and ten stepgrandchildren, all of whom brought him joy and made him proud. He was also the brother of John Lamere of Naples, FL and the late J. Richard Lamere of Duxbury, MA and the brother-in-law of Mary Gardner and Michael Savino of Seminole, FL and Duxbury, MA. He is also survived by his former wife, Margaret Norris Melgard of Lake Mary, FL. In 1942 when he was 16, Mr. Lamere entered Harvard College, but in his last semester he left to join the Navy and attend Officers Training School. He was commissioned Ensign at 19 and served as the ships signal officer on the aircraft carrier USS Philippine Sea CV-47 in the Pacific Theatre. Harvard awarded him his BA degree while he was still on active duty. After the war he got a law degree from Columbia (1949) and returned to his home town of Milton to practice law in Boston for more than 50 years. He remained in the Naval Reserve, became President of the Reserve Officers Lawyers Association, and retired as a Captain in the Judge Advocate General Corps. His law career began in 1949 with the firm Proctor and Dever. He was a partner in the firm of Sullivan and Worcester from 1958 until his retirement in 1991. He retired for the second, and last, time in 2004 after serving as Senior Counsel for The Central Artery Tunnel Project. Mr. Lamere was an enthusiastic participant in many aspects of local government and civic life in Milton, serving as Town Moderator from 1960 – 1982. He was President of the Milton Town Club and was a member of the Hoosic-Whissic Club. Even as an adolescent he was the Milton High School and Milton Academy Sports Reporter for the Quincy Patriot Ledger (a position he later parlayed into a college job with the Boston Globe as Harvard "correspondent"). After moving to Duxbury, he was a founder and Commanding Officer of The Duxbury EX NAVOS, the Ward Room Club, and a member of the Duxbury Yacht Club and the Romeo Club. He was a member of the Harvard Faculty Club and a former member of the Harvard Club of Boston. Robert Lamere was an enthusiastic concert and museum goer, a world traveler with his wife Ruth, and in younger days a skier and golfer. He was at all times and every season a deeply devoted follower of Boston sports. The family will have a small memorial celebration for Bob in Duxbury sometime in the summer. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name may be made to Plimouth Plantation, a place to which he was devoted and where he spent many happy hours with Ruth. Box 1620 Plymouth, MA 02360.
