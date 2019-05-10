OWEN, Robert Lee Of Concord, MA, formerly of Bowie, MD, beloved husband of Betty Jo Owen (deceased) for 64 years, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at the age of 95. He is survived by daughters, Carey Wright, Connie (Rob) Lawrence, Cindy (Paul) Vianna, sisters Margaret (Dalton) Easter and Anita Miller. Loving grandfather to Kelly (Lars) Anderson, Megan (Jonathan) Cohen, Kristen (Scott) Christian, Kimberly (Nathan) Kittridge, Jennifer Wright, Kathryn Lawrence, Jessica (Chris) Hertz, Lauren Ward, Robert Ward. Great-grandfather to Bengt Anderson, Kiley Christian, Hannah Anderson, Kaden Christian, Annika Anderson, Cian Kittridge, Keller Christian, Cadence Kittridge, Linnea Anderson, Owen Hertz, Camryn Kittridge, Conor Kittridge. Bob Owen was born and raised on a farm in Kentucky, served 3 years in the Pacific as a U.S. Marine in World War II, and had a distinguished career at NASA, culminating in his position as Chief of the Network Engineering Division. He concluded his career as a consulting engineer at Bendix Corp. There will be a Celebration of Life at Grace Chapel, 59 Worthen Road, Lexington, MA on May 14, 2019 at 11 a.m., with a light reception to follow. Friends may also call at Gasch's Funeral Home, PA, 4739 Baltimore Avenue, Hyattsville, MD, on Saturday, May 18 from 3 to 5 p.m. A Celebration of his Life will be held at 10 a.m. on Sunday, May 19. Interment to follow at Lakemont Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in his name to Wabanna Camp and Conference Center, 101 Likes Road, Edgewater, MD 21037. For his online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com Dee Funeral Home of Concord 978-369-2030 Caring for families since 1868 Published in The Boston Globe on May 12, 2019