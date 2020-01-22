|
THACKER, Robert Lee Of Rochester, NH, formerly of Burlington, Jan. 20. Beloved husband of Theresa (Kravish). Loving father of Catherine Thacker of Billerica, Michael Thacker & his wife Nancy of Kingston, NH and Terese Thacker & her husband Paul Benoit of Wilmington. Proud grandfather of Faith Benoit and Luke & Erik Thacker. Funeral Services will be held at the Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (Exit 34 off Rt. 128/95 Woburn side) on Saturday, Jan. 25 at 1 p.m. A visitation will be held prior to the service from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Bob's name may be made to Northeast Animal Shelter, 347 Highland Ave., Salem, MA 01970 www.northeastanimalshelter.org For directions, obituary & online guestbook, see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 23, 2020