Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
43 Winn Street
Burlington, MA 01803
(781) 272-0050
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
1:00 PM
ROBERT LEE THACKER

ROBERT LEE THACKER Obituary
THACKER, Robert Lee Of Rochester, NH, formerly of Burlington, Jan. 20. Beloved husband of Theresa (Kravish). Loving father of Catherine Thacker of Billerica, Michael Thacker & his wife Nancy of Kingston, NH and Terese Thacker & her husband Paul Benoit of Wilmington. Proud grandfather of Faith Benoit and Luke & Erik Thacker. Funeral Services will be held at the Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (Exit 34 off Rt. 128/95 Woburn side) on Saturday, Jan. 25 at 1 p.m. A visitation will be held prior to the service from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Bob's name may be made to Northeast Animal Shelter, 347 Highland Ave., Salem, MA 01970 www.northeastanimalshelter.org For directions, obituary & online guestbook, see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 23, 2020
