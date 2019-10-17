Boston Globe Obituaries
Chapman, Cole & Gleason - Wareham
2599 Cranberry Highway
Wareham, MA 02571
(508) 295-0060
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Chapman, Cole & Gleason - Wareham
2599 Cranberry Highway
Wareham, MA 02571
Funeral
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Chapman, Cole & Gleason - Wareham
2599 Cranberry Highway
Wareham, MA 02571
ROBERT LEO LYNCH Obituary
LYNCH, Robert Leo Sr. Age 83, of Rochester, died Oct. 15, 2019 in St. Luke's Hospital, New Bedford.

He was born and raised in Medford, the son of the late William Vincent and Mary (Grady) Lynch. He made his home of 45 years in Rochester. He enjoyed summers on Martha's Vineyard where he met and married his wife, Brenda.

After service in the Air Force, Bob was employed as a construction laborer and a member of Local 385 in Fairhaven. He took great pleasure in gardening, fishing, camping and spending time with his beloved family in the hot weather.

Survivors include his loving wife of 45 years, Brenda (Worden) Lynch; his son, Robert Lynch, Jr. and his wife Pamela of Swansea; his daughter, Sara Keville and her husband David of Braintree; his stepson, Richard Combra, Jr. and his wife Jennifer of Oak Bluffs; his stepdaughter, Abby Sage and her husband Christopher of Braintree; 10 beloved grandchildren, Kiera, Niamh, Cian, Sophie, Richie, Annie, Troy, Emma, Liam and Brendan; his youngest sister, Barbara and many nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Irene, Margaret, Billy, Dottie, Milly, Arthur, Johnny, Betty & Rosemary.

Visiting Hours are from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 in the Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 2599 Cranberry Hwy., WAREHAM.

His Funeral will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019 at the Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. For directions and

online guestbook, visit: www.ccgfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 18, 2019
