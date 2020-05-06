|
VIGNAUX, Robert Leon Died January 31, 2020 in Israel. He was born February 4, 1946 and grew up in West Roxbury. He was the son of the late Leon Francis Vignaux and Mary Elizabeth Vignaux, and stepson of the late Dorothy Grace Vignaux. Bob attended St. Theresa's church in West Roxbury. He attended the Randall G. Morris elementary school, Boston Latin School, St. Sebastian's Country Day School and Tufts University. He was a Veteran of the United States Army and served two tours of duty in Vietnam. After his service time ended, he planned a trip to three different continents. His planned first stop was to spend two weeks in Kibbutz K'far Hanassi in Upper Galilee, Israel. He fell in love with the people and the land and lived and worked on the Kibbutz for the rest of his life. In the next 50 years his career(s) on the Kibbutz varied, at one time he managed the orange harvest, at another an aluminum foundry, and at another time he gave paddle boat tours on the Sea of Galilee; his signature m.o. was to find a project that was failing, make it successful, and then move on to something else. He was buried on the Kibbutz on February 3, 2020. He was known and loved by people living in all parts of the world. Bob was an avid traveler and once hiked to the base camp of Mt. Everest. He also travelled deep into China at a time when people in those regions had never seen any person not born and raised in their own villages. His journeys took him throughout Europe and Australia, as well as the United States. He is survived by his sister Claire Anne Khalil of NYC, and his brother Richard F.X. Vignaux and wife Mary Ann of Midlothian, TX. In addition he leaves his nieces and nephews; Medina Khalil and husband Chris Showers of Brooklyn, NY, Malik Khalil and wife Rachel of Pound Ridge, NY, Michael Vignaux, Maureen Vignaux, and Catherine Vignaux and husband Brandon Curry of Midlothian, TX, and Patricia Vignaux and husband Keith Ward of Chapel Hill, NC. He also is survived by many great-nieces and nephews.
