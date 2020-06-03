|
LOTTI, Robert April 29, 2020 marked the passing of a hidden renaissance man of East Boston who passed away suddenly but peacefully by doing what he loved most...cooking. Born June 5, 1955, Robert Lotti still lived at the home his grandparents purchased in the 1930's. Bob was an altar boy and lectern at Saint Lazarus Church, and graduated from St. Dominic Savio High School. He served 4 years in the Air Force and carried on with his pilot training to become a Captain in the Civil Air Patrol. In his return to civilian life, he was a laboratory technician and phlebotomist at Winthrop Hospital for many years until the hospital closed. He began a new chapter in his career when he entered the biotech industry, where as a scientist he received a commendation from the President of the United States for his contribution to the Human Genome Project. As a member of the Knights of Columbus, Bob rose to the rank of Grand Knight of Council 2962. He was also active in the East Boston Yacht Club and served as bar manager. The purchase of his 1997 Pro-Line 231 was one of his happiest times. He additionally pursued many hobbies and interests. Cooking was a great passion. He was a trained sushi chef, and enjoyed developing and sharing recipes of all kinds and trying the latest gadgets and techniques. He was also a Padi Certified scuba diver, small plane pilot, ham radio operator, Internet radio moderator and speaker for various programs, wedding photographer, minister, angler and fly tyer, and a member of the Boston Computer Society from which time he often tells the story of swapping his Boston Computer Society pants suspenders with Bill Gates (we're still looking for those). He was also musically gifted and could play the piano, guitar, harmonica and more. Bob had an extraordinary memory for a vast amount of minutiae, and his friends and family will miss having him as a source of knowledge. He was the beloved son of Rita and the late Americo Lotti, dear brother of Roland Lotti, Paul Lotti and his wife Lori, Lisa Matarazzo and her husband Robert. He was also the cherished uncle to Matthew, Daniel, Christopher, Elena, Nicholas, and Emily. He will be profoundly missed by numerous cousins and friends. In accordance with the rules and regulations on congregations and gatherings due to Covid-19, a celebration of Robert's life will be held at a future date. For more info, please contact the Ruggiero Family Memorial Home during normal business hours at 617-569-0990 or leave a condolence on our tribute wall at www.ruggieromh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 7, 2020