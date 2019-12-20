Boston Globe Obituaries
ROBERT LOUIS "BOB" CHRISTO

ROBERT LOUIS "BOB" CHRISTO Obituary
CHRISTO, Robert "Bob" Louis Father, grandfather, and former Air Force sergeant, of Holliston, formerly of Bellingham, Dec.18, 2019. Bob is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Christina (née Adams); his sister Elaine Christo of West Roxbury, MA; his daughter Stefanie, son-in-law Chris Wangler and granddaughters Evelyn and Annalise of Natick; his son Brent and daughter-in-law Allexis Abdo of Los Angeles, CA; his daughter Jennifer of Holliston; and his friends and extended family. Funeral Services are private. More details available at Chesmore Funeral Home.

Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 22, 2019
