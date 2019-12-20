|
CHRISTO, Robert "Bob" Louis Father, grandfather, and former Air Force sergeant, of Holliston, formerly of Bellingham, Dec.18, 2019. Bob is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Christina (née Adams); his sister Elaine Christo of West Roxbury, MA; his daughter Stefanie, son-in-law Chris Wangler and granddaughters Evelyn and Annalise of Natick; his son Brent and daughter-in-law Allexis Abdo of Los Angeles, CA; his daughter Jennifer of Holliston; and his friends and extended family. Funeral Services are private. More details available at Chesmore Funeral Home.
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 22, 2019