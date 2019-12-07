Home

POWERED BY

Services
St Agnes Catholic Church
51 Medford St
Arlington, MA 02474
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Agnes Church
Arlington, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT LYNCH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT LYNCH

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROBERT LYNCH Obituary
LYNCH, Robert Of Wilmington, formerly of Arlington, December 1. Husband of Tammy (Maillette) Lynch from Turner, Maine. Father of Megan Lynch and Jessica Lynch. Son of Karen Sampson of Tewksbury. Brother of John Lynch of Arlington. Uncle of Mikayla Maillette. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass at 10:00am on Friday, December 13 at St. Agnes Church, Arlington. Burial is private. Immediately following Services, all are welcome to A Celebration of Life at The Arlington Lodge of Elks, 56 Pond Lane, Arlington.
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROBERT's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -