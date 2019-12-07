|
|
LYNCH, Robert Of Wilmington, formerly of Arlington, December 1. Husband of Tammy (Maillette) Lynch from Turner, Maine. Father of Megan Lynch and Jessica Lynch. Son of Karen Sampson of Tewksbury. Brother of John Lynch of Arlington. Uncle of Mikayla Maillette. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass at 10:00am on Friday, December 13 at St. Agnes Church, Arlington. Burial is private. Immediately following Services, all are welcome to A Celebration of Life at The Arlington Lodge of Elks, 56 Pond Lane, Arlington.
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 10, 2019