BRADY, Robert M. Of Norwood, July 7, 2020. Husband of the late Bernadette (Belansus). Loving father of Robin DeVingo and her spouse Joseph of Norwood, and Melissa Brady and her spouse Bryan McGillicuddy of Dedham. Cherished grandfather "GPa" of James, Michelle, Victoria, the late Jessica, Erin, Belle, Franki and Joey, and great-grandfather of Lana and Kaine. Dear brother of Thomas Brady, Jr., Maureen Higgins, Colleen Brady, Kevin Brady, Kathleen Gangemi, Richard Brady, Dennis Brady, Eileen Meranda, and Franceen Kotzur. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home, 1248 Washington St., NORWOOD, Thursday, at 10 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Catherine of Siena Church, Norwood, at 11 a.m. Visiting Hours Wednesday, 5-8 p.m. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Robert's memory may be made to the Jessica Mary McGillicuddy Fund c/o Dedham Savings Bank, 55 Elm St., Dedham, MA 02026. Kraw-KornackFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 12, 2020