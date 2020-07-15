Boston Globe Obituaries
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jul. 17, 2020
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
ROBERT M. DUGDALE

ROBERT M. DUGDALE Obituary
DUGDALE, Robert M. Of Amherst, NH, formerly of Walpole and Mansfield, July 13, 2020, age 55. Beloved husband of Michele (Longacre) Dugdale. Loving father of Devin Weimer and her husband, Robert, of Portland, ME and Terry Dugdale of Manchester, NH. Cherished grandfather of Ro Weimer. Devoted son of Ann C. (Condrin) Dugdale of Walpole and the late Richard W. Dugdale. Brother of James Dugdale of Walpole, Thomas Dugdale of Walpole, Bill Dugdale and his wife, Susan, of Portsmouth, NH, Daniel Dugdale of Walpole, and Richard Dugdale and his wife, Naomi, of Millis. Endeared son-in-law of Michael and Barbara Longacre of Mansfield; brother-in-law of David and Betty Longacre of Norton and Michael Longacre of Foxboro. Bob is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to gather for Bob's Life Celebration on Friday from 9:00 AM to 12:00 in the James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, 48 Common Street, WALPOLE. All Funeral Services will be private at the request of Bob's family. Interment will take place privately in Knollwood Memorial Park in Canton. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Community Hospice House of Merrimack, 7 Executive Park Drive, Merrimack, NH 03054 or Nursing and Patient Care Services at Mass General https://giving.massgeneral.org/donate/nursing-patient-care/ Delaney Funeral Home www.delaneyfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 16, 2020
