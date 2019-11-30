Boston Globe Obituaries
Russell & Pica Funeral Home
441 South Main St.
WEST BRIDGEWATER, MA 02379
Calling hours
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
5:00 PM
ROBERT M. FARLAND


1968 - 2019
ROBERT M. FARLAND Obituary
FARLAND, Robert M. "Bobby" Age 51, of Taunton, passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019. He was the husband of Kyle A. (Tower) Farland.

Born October 3, 1968 in Stoughton, he was the son of Patricia A. (Tarentino) Farland of Raynham and the late Robert R. Farland. Raised in Raynham, he was a graduate of Bridgewater-Raynham High School in 1986.

Bobby has been a longtime Boston Globe employee until his passing.

He is survived by his wife, Kyle A. (Tower) Farland; his children, Alissa M. Farland and Hunter M. Farland; his mother, Patricia A. (Tarentino) Farland; his sister, Colleen A. Dionisio and her husband Steve; his father and mother-in-law, William A. Tower and Valerie A. (Lopes) Tower; his brother and sisters-in-law, William A. Tower and his wife Christine, Kelly S. Tower and Shawn D. Tower and his wife Sandra; his nieces and nephews, Dominic, Brittany, Nicole, Rachel, Ryan, Amber and Annabelle; his great-niece, Madilyn.

Calling Hours will be held in the Russell & Pica Funeral Home, 441 South Main St., (Rt28), WEST BRIDGEWATER, on Tuesday, December 3rd, from 2:00-5:00PM, followed by a Funeral Service at 5:00PM. Private cremation will follow. For guestbook, visit:

www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 1, 2019
