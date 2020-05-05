Boston Globe Obituaries
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
Memorial Mass
To be announced at a later date
Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church
FITZGERALD, Robert M. Of Waltham. May 1, 2020. Husband of Cheryl A. (Leskoski) Fitzgerald. Father of Robert M. Fitzgerald (late Sandra) of Waltham and Robyn M. Reddick (Bryant) of Shrewsbury; grandfather of Justin, Ryan and Matthew Fitzgerald and Hannah and Alayna Reddick; brother of Neil D. Fitzgerald (Darlene) of Bronx, NY and the late James R. Fitzgerald; brother-in-law of Janet J. Fitzgerald of Sudbury, Stephen Leskoski of Plymouth, Hugh Barnes (Rebecca) of Waltham and Karen Giardina (Stephen) of Newton; nieces & nephews. Bob's family will gather privately in Joyce Funeral Home. A Memorial Mass in Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church will be announced. Memorials in his name may be made to Maristhill Nursing Home & Rehabilitation, Patient Activity Fund, 66 Newton St., Waltham, MA 02453 or American Heart (and Stroke) Foundation, 300 5th Avenue, Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451 or Covid-19 Relief in c/o WATCH CDC, 24 Crescent Street, Suite 201, Waltham, MA 02453. Bob's online tribute and guest register available at www.joycefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 7, 2020
