|
|
FITZGERALD, Robert M. Of Waltham. May 1, 2020. Husband of Cheryl A. (Leskoski) Fitzgerald. Father of Robert M. Fitzgerald (late Sandra) of Waltham and Robyn M. Reddick (Bryant) of Shrewsbury; grandfather of Justin, Ryan and Matthew Fitzgerald and Hannah and Alayna Reddick; brother of Neil D. Fitzgerald (Darlene) of Bronx, NY and the late James R. Fitzgerald; brother-in-law of Janet J. Fitzgerald of Sudbury, Stephen Leskoski of Plymouth, Hugh Barnes (Rebecca) of Waltham and Karen Giardina (Stephen) of Newton; nieces & nephews. Bob's family will gather privately in Joyce Funeral Home. A Memorial Mass in Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church will be announced. Memorials in his name may be made to Maristhill Nursing Home & Rehabilitation, Patient Activity Fund, 66 Newton St., Waltham, MA 02453 or American Heart (and Stroke) Foundation, 300 5th Avenue, Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451 or Covid-19 Relief in c/o WATCH CDC, 24 Crescent Street, Suite 201, Waltham, MA 02453. Bob's online tribute and guest register available at www.joycefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 7, 2020