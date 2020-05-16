|
|
FLAHERTY, Robert M. Age 87, of West Roxbury, passed away peacefully on May 15, 2020. Beloved husband of 61 years to Noreen (Mitchell) Flaherty. Loving father of Robert M. Flaherty, Jr. and Sean M. Flaherty and his wife Pilar of Westwood. Adored grandfather of Erin, Jill, Lauren and Connor. Brother of the late Michael Flaherty and his wife Eleanor and the late Ruth A. Gibson and her husband Clifford. He also leaves many cherished nieces and nephews. Robert worked as a crane operator and was a member of I.U.O.E. Local #4 for 64 years. He grew up in South Boston and at the age of 19 joined the US Army as a tank driver during the Korean War. After the war, he married and moved to West Roxbury to raise his family. Robert was an active member at his local gym, and enjoyed camping in North Conway, kayaking, taking care of his pool and trips to Castle Island in South Boston with his family. The Flaherty Family would like to thank all the doctors and nurses of the West Roxbury VA and the Brockton VA for making "Bob" feel loved and cared for, and who fondly nicknamed him the "Mayor" of 2-North at the West Roxbury VA. Burial will be at the MA National Cemetery, Bourne. Due to the COVID-19 gathering restrictions, all Services will be private. Services handled by the William J. Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY. A Memorial Mass and gathering will be held in his honor at a later date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to The s Project, PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675. For guestbook, www.gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on May 17, 2020