Stanetsky Memorial Chapels
475 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
(781) 821-4600
Service
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Stanetsky Memorial Chapels
475 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
ROBERT M. FOX

FOX, Robert M. Age 84 of Braintree and Delray Beach, Florida. Bob is survived by Barbara (Mandell), his wife and best friend of 59 years. Devoted father of Janet Bulian and her husband John and Wendy

Alkins and her husband Mitchell. Adored grandpa of Max, Jake, Jared and Rachel. Dear brother of Adacie Allen and the late Malcolm Fox and wife Blanche. Services are on Sunday, July 7th at 2pm at Stanetsky Memorial Chapel in CANTON, followed by interment at Sharon Memorial Park. Memorial Services will be at the Fox residence on Sunday until 8:30pm and on Monday from 2-4pm and 6-8pm.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 5, 2019
