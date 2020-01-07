|
IUDICA, Robert M. Of Saugus, formerly of East Boston & Revere, on January 6th at 85 years. Beloved husband of 60 years to Phyllis R. (Cimino) Iudica of Saugus. Loving father of Deborah A. Zaccaria of Reading & her late husband Anthony M. "Tony" Zaccaria, Paul Tango & his wife Cheryl of Cape Coral, FL, Robert Tango of Woburn & Roseann Tango of Chelsea. Cherished grandfather of Robert Tango & Christopher Tango & his wife Sarah, all of FL, Robert Tango & wife Christina of NH, Lisa Zaccaria of Saugus and the late Michelle Zaccaria, Gregory Tango & Jason Tango. Adored great-grandfather of Brenna, Jack, Abagail & Lucas. Dear brother of the late Lilian Iudica, Dorothy D'Ettore, Anthony Iudica & Josephine Cellucci. Also lovingly survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces & grandnephews. Family & friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours on Thursday, January 9th from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., in the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Rt. 107), REVERE. A Funeral Mass follow the Visitation in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 250 Revere St., Revere at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Proud lifetime member of the Winthrop Lodge of Elks #1078. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation MA/RI Chapter, 220 N. Main St., Natick, MA 01760. For more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 8, 2020