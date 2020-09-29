1/
LEAFER, Robert M. Age 87, of Virginia Beach, VA, formerly 56-year resident of Peabody. Entered Eternal Rest September 25, 2020. Born in Dorchester, he served in the Air Force during the Korean Conflict and then attended and graduated Boston University. He was an Electrical Engineer, working for Bell Telephone and Lucent Technologies. Devoted husband of Madeline (Muchnikoff) Leafer. Beloved father of David& his wife Charlena Leafer of Virginia Beach, VA and Jodi Leafer of Jacksonville, FL. Cherished grandfather of Daniel, Alycia and Madison and Proud great grandfather of Oakley. Adored brother of Norman, Martin and Jerry Leafer and Audrey Leahy. Due to current health restrictions, services and memorial week are private. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in his memory may be made to a charity of o0ne' choice. For online condolences, go to: www.goldmanfc.com Goldman Funeral Chapel- Malden


Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Goldman Funeral Chapel
174 Ferry Street
Malden, MA 02148-5625
(781) 324-1122
