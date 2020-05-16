|
McNEIL, Robert M. Co-owner of Ipswich Ford Of Ipswich, May 8, 2020. Robert M. McNeil, age 71, beloved husband of Rita McNeil, loving father of Robert, Jr., Rebecca, James and Colby. Brother of Lawrence, Jr. and his wife Rebecca, Christopher and his wife Martha, Marilyn McNeil, and the late Cpl. Joseph D. McNeil, USMC. Bob and Larry opened Ipswich Ford in March 1984 and operated it for 37 years until January 2020. Bob was a pillar of his community. A private Burial with military honors was held in the Cowles Memorial Cemetery, 29 Town Farm Road, Ipswich. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Robert's name to , 75 Sylvan Street, Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923 or to Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church, Attn: Rev. Thomas Keyes, One Pineswamp Road, Ipswich, MA 01938. Arrangements were under the direction of the Morris Funeral Home of IPSWICH. To send a condolence to the McNeil family, please go to: MorrisFH.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 17, 2020