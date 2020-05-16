Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morris Funeral Home
45 N Main St
Ipswich, MA 01938
(978) 356-2422
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT MCNEIL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT M. MCNEIL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROBERT M. MCNEIL Obituary
McNEIL, Robert M. Co-owner of Ipswich Ford Of Ipswich, May 8, 2020. Robert M. McNeil, age 71, beloved husband of Rita McNeil, loving father of Robert, Jr., Rebecca, James and Colby. Brother of Lawrence, Jr. and his wife Rebecca, Christopher and his wife Martha, Marilyn McNeil, and the late Cpl. Joseph D. McNeil, USMC. Bob and Larry opened Ipswich Ford in March 1984 and operated it for 37 years until January 2020. Bob was a pillar of his community. A private Burial with military honors was held in the Cowles Memorial Cemetery, 29 Town Farm Road, Ipswich. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Robert's name to , 75 Sylvan Street, Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923 or to Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church, Attn: Rev. Thomas Keyes, One Pineswamp Road, Ipswich, MA 01938. Arrangements were under the direction of the Morris Funeral Home of IPSWICH. To send a condolence to the McNeil family, please go to: MorrisFH.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROBERT's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -