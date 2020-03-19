Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home
455 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
(781) 828-0811
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT NICHOLSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT M. NICHOLSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROBERT M. NICHOLSON Obituary
NICHOLSON, Robert M. Of Stoughton, formerly of Canton, passed away March 18th. Father of Judi Nicholson Bernardi & her husband Raymond of Antrim, NH, Ann-Marie Monaghan of Stoughton & Robert Nicholson and his wife Paula of Stoughton. Also survived by his grandchildren Justin Bernardi and his significant other Rachael Wheeler, Rebecca Bernardi and her significant other Ryan Vaclavik, Declan Monaghan and Dillon Nicholson. Great-grandfather of Hilda Bernardi. Due to the current COVID-19 health department directives, Services will be private. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date in the spring. Army Veteran of the Korean War. For complete obituary and guestbook, see dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROBERT's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -