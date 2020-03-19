|
NICHOLSON, Robert M. Of Stoughton, formerly of Canton, passed away March 18th. Father of Judi Nicholson Bernardi & her husband Raymond of Antrim, NH, Ann-Marie Monaghan of Stoughton & Robert Nicholson and his wife Paula of Stoughton. Also survived by his grandchildren Justin Bernardi and his significant other Rachael Wheeler, Rebecca Bernardi and her significant other Ryan Vaclavik, Declan Monaghan and Dillon Nicholson. Great-grandfather of Hilda Bernardi. Due to the current COVID-19 health department directives, Services will be private. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date in the spring. Army Veteran of the Korean War. For complete obituary and guestbook, see dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 20, 2020