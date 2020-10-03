1/
ROBERT M. "HAPPY" POWER
1942 - 2020-09-26
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ROBERT's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
POWER, Robert M. "Happy" Age 78, passed away on Saturday, September 26. 2020. He is survived by his wife, Peggy (Congiliando), daughter Cara Joyce, her husband Michael and his grandchildren, Cameron Joyce and Jocelyn Joyce. Services for Bob will be held at Beyers Funeral Home, 134 N. Highway 27/441, Lady Lake, Florida on October 8th at 11 AM, following the services, he will be laid to rest at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell at 1 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bob's memory to the charity of choice would be greatly appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home and Crematory, LADY LAKE, FL. Online condolences may be left at www.BeyersFuneralHome.com

View the online memorial for Robert M. "Happy" POWER


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Beyers Funeral Home & Crematory
134 N Us Highway 441
Lady Lake, FL 32159
(352) 753-4444
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved