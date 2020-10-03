POWER, Robert M. "Happy" Age 78, passed away on Saturday, September 26. 2020. He is survived by his wife, Peggy (Congiliando), daughter Cara Joyce, her husband Michael and his grandchildren, Cameron Joyce and Jocelyn Joyce. Services for Bob will be held at Beyers Funeral Home, 134 N. Highway 27/441, Lady Lake, Florida on October 8th at 11 AM, following the services, he will be laid to rest at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell at 1 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bob's memory to the charity of choice
would be greatly appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home and Crematory, LADY LAKE, FL. Online condolences may be left at www.BeyersFuneralHome.com View the online memorial for Robert M. "Happy" POWER