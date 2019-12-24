|
|
SCHWARTZ, Robert M. Of Sharon, formerly of Newton, MA. Entered into rest on Monday, December 23, 2019 at the age of 76. Born in Boston, MA, he was the dear son of the late Benjamin and Irene (March) Schwartz. Beloved husband of Frances (Henderson) Schwartz. Devoted father of Ilisa Rice and her husband Ian, and Brian Schwartz and his wife Stephanie. Cherished grandfather of Aden and Trevor Schwartz, and Hunter and Logan Rice. Loving brother of Joel H. Schwartz and his wife Bonnie, and the late Helen Cummins and her surviving husband Jerry, and uncle of Steven Schwartz and Jill Gordon. Also survived by his loving canine companion and friend, Joel. He was a commodities trader for over 25 years and a mortgage broker. A major Boston sports fan for his entire life, however his most important time was spent with his children and family. Funeral Services will be held at Stanetsky Memorial Chapel, 475 Washington Street, CANTON, MA on Friday, December 27th at 1pm, followed by burial at Sharon Memorial Park. The family will be accepting visitors at the home of Ronna Davis on Friday following burial, Saturday from 12-3pm and 6-9pm, and Sunday from 1-3pm and 5-8pm. Expressions of sympathy in his memory may be donated to the , 30 Speen Street, Framingham, MA 01701 or the , 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016. Stanetsky Memorial Park www.stanetskycanton.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 26, 2019