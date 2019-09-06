Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Brady & Fallon Funeral Home
10 Tower Street
Jamaica Plain, MA 02130
(617) 524-0861
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Prayer Service
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
4:30 PM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
the Chapel of the Holy Spirit, Campion Center
REV. ROBERT M. SJ HANLON

HANLON, Rev. Robert M. SJ Of Weston on September 4, 2019. Beloved son of the late Edward J. & Agnes B. (Hanlon) Hanlon. Brother of the late John, Edward, Katherine and Margaret. Uncle of Jay Butler of Medfield. Also survived by his many Jesuit Brothers. Reposing at Campion Center, 319 Concord Rd., Weston. Visiting Hours Sunday, September 8, from 3-5 pm, with a Prayer Service at 4:30 pm. Concelebrated Funeral Mass in the Chapel of the Holy Spirit, Campion Center, on Monday, September 9, at 10 AM. Relatives and friends are invited. Interment will follow in Campion Center Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Jesuit Community, Campion Center, 319 Concord Rd., Weston, MA 02493, to support its ministry of care for elderly and infirm Jesuits. Brady & Fallon Funeral Home 617 524 0861

Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 8, 2019
