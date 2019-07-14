Boston Globe Obituaries
STILES, Robert M. Of Norton, formerly of Harwich and Melrose, July 14, 2019, at age 91. Beloved husband of Marilyn J. (Hamilton) Stiles with whom he shared 67 years of marriage. Devoted father of Barry J. Stiles and his wife Amanda Paige of Houston, TX, Deborah J. Roussel and her husband Paul of Cambridge, and Jonathan C. Stiles and his wife Karen of Mansfield. Cherished grandfather of 6 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to gather in honor of Bob's life for a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary's Church, Herbert St., Melrose celebrated on Wednesday, July 17 at a time to be announced. Interment with military honors by the US Air Force at Wyoming Cemetery, Melrose. For directions or online tribute visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com Life Celebration by Robinson Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe from July 15 to July 16, 2019
