Gately Funeral Home
79 West Foster Street
Melrose, MA 02176
781-665-1949
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Gately Funeral Home
79 West Foster Street
Melrose, MA 02176
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Gately Funeral Home
79 West Foster Street
Melrose, MA 02176
ROBERT M. VAN KIRK


1928 - 2020
ROBERT M. VAN KIRK Obituary
VAN KIRK, Robert M. Of Melrose, January 27, 2020. Beloved husband of 52 years to Rita M. (Boyle) Van Kirk. Loving brother of Barbara Whitney & her late husband Henry of NJ. Cherished uncle of Sharon Rahman, Steve Whitney, Patricia Boyle, Paula Boyle, Michael Boyle & Lawrence Boyle and their families. Visitation will be held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 West Foster St., MELROSE, on Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 9:00-11:00AM. Followed by a Funeral Service at 11AM. Interment with Military Honors at Wyoming Cemetery after the Service. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. "Van" was in the US Navy for 30 years and was a Korea & Vietnam War Veteran. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a . For obituary, directions or to send a message of condolence, please visit

www.gatelyfh.com

781-665-1949

Family Owned Since 1889
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 2, 2020
