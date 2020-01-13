|
|
WELCH, Robert M. Of Plymouth, formerly of Weymouth, died January 12, 2020. Bobby proudly served in the US Army during the Vietnam Era. He went on to have a successful 35 year career with Marr Scaffolding Company of South Boston as a member of Laborers Local #223. Bobby enjoyed traveling, riding his motorcycle and fixing things around his home. He will be remembered for his devotion to his family, great sense of humor and quick wit.
Beloved husband of 41 years to Kathleen (Gallagher) Welch of Plymouth. Devoted father of Peter Welch and his wife Joanne of South Boston and Lauren Welch and her wife Casandra of Jamaica Plain. Cherished grandfather of Joyce, Peter, Ella and Presley. Loving brother of Rita Collins of South Boston, Annmarie McDermott of Saugus, Patrick "PJ" Welch and his wife Annie of Weymouth and the late Patricia Egan and Edward Welch. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Thursday 4-8 PM in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home NORTH WEYMOUTH at 40 Sea Street (off Route 3A - Bicknell Square). Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 9:30 AM on Friday prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Jerome Church, Weymouth at 10:30 AM. Burial in MA National Cemetery, Bourne at 1:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Robert may be made to , P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 14, 2020