Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weir-MacCuish Funeral Home
144 Salem Street
Malden, MA 02148
(781) 322-0834
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT MACDONALD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT MACDONALD

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROBERT MACDONALD Obituary
MacDONALD, Robert March 14th, of North Reading, formerly of Malden. Beloved husband of the late Jo-Ann (Garro). Devoted uncle of Richard and Dianne Garro of North Reading. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, March 19th, at the Weir-MacCuish Golden Rule Funeral Home, 144 Salem St., MALDEN, at 10 AM. Interment to follow in Puritan Lawn Cemetery, Peabody. Visitation will be held at the Funeral Home on Wed., March 18th, from 4 – 8 PM. www.weirfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROBERT's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Weir-MacCuish Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -