MacDONALD, Robert March 14th, of North Reading, formerly of Malden. Beloved husband of the late Jo-Ann (Garro). Devoted uncle of Richard and Dianne Garro of North Reading. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, March 19th, at the Weir-MacCuish Golden Rule Funeral Home, 144 Salem St., MALDEN, at 10 AM. Interment to follow in Puritan Lawn Cemetery, Peabody. Visitation will be held at the Funeral Home on Wed., March 18th, from 4 – 8 PM. www.weirfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 17, 2020