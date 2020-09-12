ROBERT MACDONALD

MacDONALD, Robert "Bob" Of Mashpee, MA, passed away peacefully on September 11, 2020 in hospice care at the home of his son, Ken and daughter-in-law, Jodi of Littleton, MA, following a stroke in June. Bob is survived by his wife of 8 years, Maria, of New Hyde Park, NY, and his sons, Michael of Marshfield, MA, Kenneth of Littleton, MA, and John of Palm Coast, FL, along with 5 grandchildren and numerous nephews and nieces.
Bob grew up in Alton, IL with his brother, Neil and parents, William and Mary. His father's work brought them to New York city when Bob was a teenager. He graduated from Pace College where he studied marketing. Following his service in the US Army during World War II, Bob moved to Houston, Texas, but eventually found his way back to New York where he focused his career on advertising and sales with General Outdoor Advertising in NY. He then started Taxi Tops Inc. in Boston, and for 30 years offered advertisement on more than 700 taxi roof signs.
Bob mastered the art of personal branding before it was a defined term. To generate new business for his advertising company, Bob in the 1970s had taxi rooftop signs created with a caricature of his face and the slogan "Shout it from our rooftops! Call Bob MacDonald." He soon discovered when meeting new people in Boston, they would say "I know you. You're the guy on the taxi cabs!"
Once in retirement, Bob became a private pilot at age 75 - the oldest student ever at the Hyannis flight school. This passion was a big part of his life as he flew his 4-seater Cessna Skyhawk from 1999 to 2015, as far north at Novia Scotia and as far south as the Bahamas. He enjoyed flying until his early 90s.
Bob was a "doer" with an adventurous streak, interested in travel and trying new things. His holiday cards captured Bob in action; behind the wheel of a vintage WWII airplane, or helicopter, motorcycle, ATV, even on a professional NASCAR track.
Bob will be remembered as a people-person with a happy, positive attitude. He enjoyed spending time with both new acquaintances and longtime friends. Bob looked forward to bowling, playing bridge and poker, and creating the "Perfect Pie" (Apple was the family favorite). He authored a pie recipe book as a gift to his friends and keepsake for their memories.
A Wake will be held on Wednesday, September 16th, from 4-7PM, at Chapman, Cole & Gleason, 74 Algonquin Ave. (Rt 151), MASHPEE, MA. Funeral Mass September 17th, at 10AM, at Christ the King Parrish, followed by the burial at St. Josephs in Falmouth, MA. Please visit ccgfuneralhome.com
