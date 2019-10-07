|
TUFTS, Robert Malcolm "Bob" Age 63, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 4, 2019, due to complications related to treatment of Multiple Myeloma with his beloved wife and daughter by his side. He was born Nov. 2, 1955 in Medford, MA to William Tufts, Jr. and Barbara Bommer. He was a graduate of Lynnfield High School ?73, Princeton University ?77 and Columbia Business School ?86 with an MBA in finance.
Bob was a relief pitcher for the San Francisco Giants (1981) and Kansas City Royals (1982-1983), a Wall Street executive, and for the last decade, a professor of business strategy, entrepreneurship and sports management at several New York universities (including NYU, Manhattanville and, most recently, the Sy Syms School of Business at Yeshiva University, where he was honored with the Lilian F. and William L. Silber Professor of the Year Award for 2017-2018).
Bob was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma in 2009, and co-founded ?My Life is Worth It', a not-for-profit organization that advocates for patient and doctor access and choice in medical treatments and innovation. He became a well-known advocate, writing for such publications as the Huffington Post, Washington Enquirer, The Hill and the Journal of the American Medical Association. He was the author of a chapter for an ESPN book, "Fathers and Daughters and Sports," in addition to numerous major American newspapers. Recently he was a co-author of an academic study titled, "Cost vs. Value and the Price of Innovation in Cancer Care: Oral Anticancer Drugs in Multiple Myeloma, as a Case Study," which was published by the Goldwater Institute in May 2018. A descendant of Elizabeth Morse, one of the first women in the colonies unjustly convicted of witchcraft, he always championed the underdog.
He is survived by his wife, Suzanne; daughter, Abigail; mother, Barbara; siblings, William, III and Sandra Tufts Fullerton and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins, teammates, students and friends.
Family, friends, and others whose lives Bob touched are invited to the Funeral, which will be held at Riverside Memorial Chapel,180 West 76th Street, NEW YORK, NY (on Amsterdam Avenue), on Thursday, Oct. 10 at Noon.
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 8, 2019