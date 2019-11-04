|
|
MANN, Robert "Bob" Age 82, of Concord, Nov. 1, 2019. Bob was predeceased by his loving wife, Elizabeth Lacson Ramos. Bob is survived by his sister, Marilyn Monitto of Kissimmee, Florida, his six children: Kyle Mann and his wife Leslie of Sherborn, MA, Brent Mann and his wife Yuka of Mill Valley, CA, Jonathan Mann of Holliston, MA, Rebecca Queeney of Holliston, MA, Nikki Ramos-Mann of Concord, MA, and Trisha Mann of Concord, MA, and his five grandchildren: Veronica, Tyler, Evan, Kate and Sarah. Bob will be buried at a Private Service at the Sleepy Hollow Cemetery in Concord. Donations in Bob's memory may be made to Camp Lightbulb Ignited Spaces, 7080 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood, CA 90028. For his full obituary and online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com Dee Funeral Home of Concord 978-369-2030 Caring for families since 1868
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 10, 2019