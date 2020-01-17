|
MARANIAN, Robert Of Waltham, on January 14, 2020. Born on December 31, 1929, to the late Jack and Margaret (Tafralian) Maranian of Cambridge. Loving husband of the late Mary (Avakian) Maranian. Devoted father of Robert Maranian, Jr. and his wife Linda, Paul Maranian and his wife Agatha Beninati, and Kenneth Maranian and his wife Sonique Visser. Loving grandfather of Jeffrey Maranian, and his wife Tara & Lauren Khanna, and her husband, Amit. Robert was also blessed with 4 great-grandchildren, Lara, Brynlee, Ariyan, and Brianna. Dear brother of Ruth Hagopian and her husband, the late Dr. Varant Hagopian. Brother-in-law of the late Harry Avakian. He is also survived by his sister-in-law Mary Avakian and many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral Services at Saint James Armenian Church, 465 Mount Auburn St., Watertown, on Wednesday, January 22 at 11:00 am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting hours at the Giragosian Funeral Home, 576 Mount Auburn Street (Rt. 16), Watertown, on Tuesday from 4-7pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made in is memory to Saint James Armenian Church or M.D. Anderson Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 4486, Houston, Texas 77210-4486. Interment at Ridgelawn Cemetery, Watertown. For directions, guestbook and to light a candle in his memory, please visit
