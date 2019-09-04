|
|
MARCUCCI, Robert "Bob" Robert "Bob" Marcucci was born in East Boston, MA to the late Americo "Rico" and Angela (Durante) Marcucci on October 13, 1941. He attended Boston Latin High School and then Northeastern University, where Bob earned The Distinguished Military Graduate award from the Department of The Army and Northeastern University. In 1967 Bob was Honorably Discharged as Captain Corps of Engineering. He continued to earn his Master's of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Northeastern University, graduating in 1970. Bob and Lorraine (Marino, deceased) were the proud parents of son, Robert Marcucci Jr., and daughter, Gena (husband Michael Salvo). Bob worked at Honeywell then Digital Equipment Corp, where he established the circuit board engineering standards for all DEC Engineering design sites. Bob then branched off to start his own corporation to provide quality management and supplier qualification systems. While playing the game Bob loved the most, golf, he found his soul mate Donna (Spencer). Donna along with her two daughters Shannon and Kelly Spencer and her sister, Deidre Johnson, became family in 1995. On August 21, 2019 Bob passed unexpectedly into eternal peace. Bob adored his three grandchildren, Victor, Angel and Kaitlyn. He treasured his brother Richard Marcucci, sister Geraldine (Marcucci) Miller, and brother-in-law Nelson, several cousins, nieces, and nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests you make a donation, in his memory, to The First Tee. The First Tee is a youth development organization introducing the game of golf and its inherent values to kids and teens. https://thefirsttee.org Services to be determined.
View the online memorial for Robert "Bob" MARCUCCI
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 8, 2019