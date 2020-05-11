|
|
DOWNING, Robert Marden Of North Reading, MA, died at Lowell General Hospital on April 30, 2020. He was born on August 15, 1931 in Lynn, MA, and raised in Lynn and Nahant, MA. Bob graduated from Lynn English High School and Northeastern University, earning a Business Administration degree. He was selected for the Army's Infantry Leader and Officer Candidate Schools and served as a Second Lieutenant during the Korean War. Later he worked at Honeywell and Fidelity as a Systems Manager and Auditor. His desire to work independently and outdoors led him to buy property in North Reading, where he became an organic farmer on his "Harmony Farm" (In harmony with nature). Bob also became president of the Biological Farmers of Massachusetts (the predecessor of the Northeast Organic Farming Association). Although Bob loved farming, small farming was not sustainable. After many years of farming, he sold much of his land, and bought a canteen truck and route in Roxbury, MA, naming his business "Cricket Catering." The name was based on New England folk lore, that if you found a cricket in your hearth, it meant good luck.
In college, Bob was a member of the Rifle Club, Political Club, Intra-mural Basketball, Bowling League, and the Antique Auto Club. He was also a chapel choir member and taught Sunday School at the (Unitarian) Universalist Church in Lynn, MA. Later in life, Bob was a member of the North Reading Planning Board.
Bob was a "Renaissance man." He had a quick wit, charm, and a passion for the environment. He loved his family, music, dance, theater, his land, his cat Holly, reading the newspaper, solving crossword puzzles, and engaging in good conversation. He was curious, kind, amiable, respectful, supportive, loving, devoted, and so much more. Bob's life had meaning. He will be remembered for the life he lived, not for having Alzheimer's disease later in life, or dying from Covid-19. He will be sorely missed by his family, friends, and his eternally loving wife, Lisa, for whom he gave unconditional love.
Bob was the son of the late Stuart Butler Downing, Sr. and Eunice (Marden) Downing, and the brother of the late Stuart Butler Downing Junior.
Bob is survived by his sons, Peter F. Downing and Joshua E. Downing; his daughters, Jane (Downing) Crowe and Noelle M. (Downing) Rudloff; his granddaughters, Ava J. Downing , Arden M. Rudloff and Dorothy G. Rudloff; son-in-law, David L. Rudloff; sister-in-law, Bille M. Downing; brother-in-law, Richard Wilen; and his cousins, Roberta Brown and Julie Brown.
A private Memorial Service is planned in the future for his family and close friends. In lieu of flowers, if desired, a donation in Bob's honor may be made to a .
Published in The Boston Globe on May 12, 2020