MARSHALL, Robert A longtime resident of Sherborn, MA, died on Sunday, April 19 at age 96 after a long illness at home. He was the husband of the late Patricia Marshall. He is survived by his only son, Robert Marshall, Jr. and his wife Joanne of Colorado, daughters: Patricia, Judith, Kimberly and the (late) Linda Chick and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. He was a devoted father and loyal friend. Mr. Marshall was a World War II veteran, earning the rank of Petty Officer, First Class and sailed in the Atlantic, Pacific and Mediterranean Campaigns. His destroyer escort was part of the D-Day and Okinawa invasion. His service was a great source of pride for his family and friends. Funeral from the John Everett & Sons Funeral Home, 4 Park Street, NATICK COMMON, Friday, May 24th at 9am. Followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Theresa of Lisieux, 35 South Main St., Sherborn, at 10am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Burial immediately following at Pine Hill Cemetery, Sherborn. Visiting Hours Thursday, May 23rd from 4-8pm in the Funeral Home. For those wishing to make donations in Robert's memory, they may be made to . of MA, 1661 Worcester Road, Suite 301, Framingham, MA 01701 or www.lung.org For directions or to sign a memorial guestbook, visit www.everettfuneral.com John Everett & Sons Funeral Home Natick 508-653-4342



View the online memorial for Robert MARSHALL Published in The Boston Globe on May 22, 2019