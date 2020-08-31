1/
ROBERT MASON FOSS
1937 - 2020-08-25
FOSS, Robert Mason Of Concord, age 83, died Tuesday, August 25, 2020 of cancer. For 50 years he was the loving husband of the late Kathrina Foss. In addition, he leaves two daughters, Brenda Couture and her husband Larry, of Billerica, and Sandra White and her husband Peter of Worcester, his five grandchildren, Peter, Michael, and Alisa White, and Jennifer and Sarah Couture, all of whom were the love of his life. He also leaves his sister Beverly Burak of Carlisle, two nephews and a niece. At his request, services are private. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be sent to the Concord Council on Aging, 1276 Main Street, Concord, MA 01742.

Published in Boston Globe from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
