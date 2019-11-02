|
|
McGRATH, Robert Of New Harbor, ME, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family, at the age of 59. Robert was born in Dorchester on May 13, 1960 to the late John and Adeline (MacGowan) McGrath. Beloved husband of Pamela (Limone) McGrath of New Harbor, ME. Devoted father of Katelyn McGrath of Whitman and Jeffrey McGrath of Melrose. Dear brother of John McGrath and his wife Maureen, James McGrath and his wife Barbara, Thomas McGrath, Barbara Dever and her husband Paul, Daniel McGrath, and Patricia Stone and her husband James. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Family and friends will honor Robert's life by gathering at the Ruggiero Family Memorial Home, 971 Saratoga St., EAST BOSTON on Tuesday, November 5th from 4:00PM to 8:00PM, and again on Wednesday morning at 8:30AM before leaving in Funeral Procession to St. Anthony's Church, Revere St., Revere for a 10:00AM Funeral Mass in celebration of Robert's life. Services will conclude with Robert being laid to rest at Holy Cross Cemetery. Robert was the former proprietor of Bob's Market in Abington and retired MBTA Fueler. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Southern Maine at 180 US Route One, Scarborough, ME 04074. For more info or to send an online condolence, visit ruggieromh.com East Boston 617-569-0990
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 3, 2019