MELLACE, Robert Of Peabody, formerly of Revere, passed suddenly from a tragic car accident on May 15th at the age of 50. Loving son of Vincenzo and Maria Mellace of Revere. Beloved husband of Holly (Hoeppner) Mellace. Devoted father to Mariella Mellace. Dear brother of Lucia Mellace-Castle and her husband Blaine of Saugus, John Mellace and his wife Sveta of Peabody. Cherished uncle to Jack, Ella, John and Brielle. Also survived by many loving extended family and friends. Robert owned and operated Pet Express, which he started 25 years ago with his two siblings. Robert was known as an avid musician and for his love of animals. He will truly be missed by all who knew him. Donations can be made in his name for MARE, Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange, 19 Needham St., Suite 206, Newton, MA 02461. In accordance with the CDC's current restrictions on gatherings due to Covid-19, all Services will be held privately. Entombment Woodlawn Mausoleum. Please visit the online guestbook to leave your condolences or share a memory and for any updated changes in arrangement plans at www.Buonfiglio.com Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno
Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on May 20, 2020