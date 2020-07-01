Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Riley Funeral Home
171 Humboldt Ave (Roxbury)
Dorchester, MA 02121
(617) 427-5625
Graveside service
Monday, Jul. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Forest Hills Cemetery
Boston, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT MENCY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT MENCY


1922 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROBERT MENCY Obituary
MENCY, Robert (Bob) Born to Duncan and Nettie Mency on June 17,1922, in Dawson, Georgia. Robert was one of six boys, Marvin, Thorton, Duncan, Early, Lenton and one sister Ozie Bell King. He passed away on June 23, 2020.

He entered the Unites States Army. While in service he met and married Esther Haynes.

Robert and Esther settled in Boston and began a family. To that union was born two loving children, Robert, Jr. and Eileen Rosita. Eileen preceded her father in death (May 12, 2020).

Robert leaves behind his son, Robert, Jr.(Ellen); grandsons, Robert III, Marcus; one great-grandson, Jerome; one sister-in-law, Mary Elizabeth Mency; several nieces, nephews and friends.

Robert met and fell in love twice more and was married to Rita Steele and Callie Lewis.

There will be a Grave Side Service on Monday July 6, 2020, at 11:00 O'clock, at Forest Hills Cemetery, Boston, MA. (Meeting at the cemetery entrance at 11am).

For online condolences visit: www.rileyantoinefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROBERT's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Riley Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -