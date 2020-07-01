|
MENCY, Robert (Bob) Born to Duncan and Nettie Mency on June 17,1922, in Dawson, Georgia. Robert was one of six boys, Marvin, Thorton, Duncan, Early, Lenton and one sister Ozie Bell King. He passed away on June 23, 2020.
He entered the Unites States Army. While in service he met and married Esther Haynes.
Robert and Esther settled in Boston and began a family. To that union was born two loving children, Robert, Jr. and Eileen Rosita. Eileen preceded her father in death (May 12, 2020).
Robert leaves behind his son, Robert, Jr.(Ellen); grandsons, Robert III, Marcus; one great-grandson, Jerome; one sister-in-law, Mary Elizabeth Mency; several nieces, nephews and friends.
Robert met and fell in love twice more and was married to Rita Steele and Callie Lewis.
There will be a Grave Side Service on Monday July 6, 2020, at 11:00 O'clock, at Forest Hills Cemetery, Boston, MA. (Meeting at the cemetery entrance at 11am).
Published in The Boston Globe on July 3, 2020