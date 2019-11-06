Boston Globe Obituaries
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
ROBERT MICHAEL "MIKE" GRISWOLD


1949 - 2019
ROBERT MICHAEL "MIKE" GRISWOLD Obituary
GRISWOLD, Robert Michael "Mike" Formerly of Belmont, August 19, 1949 - November 1, 2019. Beloved father of Jeffrey, Jennifer and Eric. Mike was a longtime resident of Belmont, MA, where he was actively involved in Belmont High School athletics while his kids attended and well after they had graduated. Visiting Hours in the Brown & Hickey Funeral Home, 36 Trapelo Rd., BELMONT, on Tuesday, November 26th, from 4:00-7:00 PM. Relatives and friends invited. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the https://www.michaeljfox.org Online guestbook: www.brownandhickey.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 17, 2019
