GRISWOLD, Robert Michael "Mike" Formerly of Belmont, August 19, 1949 - November 1, 2019. Beloved father of Jeffrey, Jennifer and Eric. Mike was a longtime resident of Belmont, MA, where he was actively involved in Belmont High School athletics while his kids attended and well after they had graduated. Visiting Hours in the Brown & Hickey Funeral Home, 36 Trapelo Rd., BELMONT, on Tuesday, November 26th, from 4:00-7:00 PM. Relatives and friends invited. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the https://www.michaeljfox.org Online guestbook: www.brownandhickey.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 17, 2019