McGRATH, Robert Michael Sr. Age 82, of North Chelmsford, passed, April 29, 2020 at Lowell General Hospital after a short battle with cancer. Born in Watertown, MA, he was the son of the late John and Gertrude (Marchant) McGrath. Mr. McGrath was the husband of the late Barbara E. (Morley) McGrath and brother of the late John McGrath, Jr. and Gertrude "Jo" McGrath and the father-in-law of the late Tom Jensen. Mr. McGrath graduated from Watertown High School with the class of 1955 prior to serving in the Army Reserves. He retired from HC Stark in Newton in 2000. He is survived by his children Robert McGrath, Jr. of South Chelmsford, Stephen McGrath of Framingham, Kevin McGrath of Milford, Kathleen Jensen of Tyngsboro and Barbara Biga of Tyngsboro. The grandfather of: Michael (Laura) McGrath, Robert (Tina) Biga, Emily McGrath, Amanda McGrath and Joseph Biga and great-grandfather of Lisa Biga. At the request of his family, Funeral Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. Arrangements are by Dolan Funeral Home, 106 Middlesex St., NORTH CHELMSFORD, MA 01863. Online guestbook is available at www.dolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020
