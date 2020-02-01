Boston Globe Obituaries
|
More Obituaries for ROBERT MORRIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT "BIG BOB" MORRIS

ROBERT "BIG BOB" MORRIS Obituary
MORRIS, Robert "Big Bob" Of Dedham, formerly of Thompsonville, Newton, suddenly February 1, 2020. Beloved husband of Lynne (Doucette-Osier) Morris. Son of the late Hylton and Frances (White) Morris. Brother of Neil Morris of Boston, Catherine Butera and her husband John of Norfolk, Patricia Goodwin and her husband Billy of Bellingham, and the late Jackie Morris. Uncle of Marisa, Jenna, and Alisha Butera. Bob was an employee of Industrial Piping & Certified Welding Co. of Woburn. Visiting Hours at the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 1305 Highland Ave., NEEDHAM, Tuesday, Feb. 4 from 4-8pm. Funeral from the Funeral Home Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 9:30am followed by a Funeral Mass in Sacred Heart Church, Newton Centre at 10:30am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bob's Memory to The Salvation Army, 25 Shawmut Rd., Canton, MA 02021 or the Animal Rescue League of Boston, 55 Anna's Pl., Dedham, MA 02026. Online guestbook and directions at gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Needham 781-444-0687
Published in The Boston Globe from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020
