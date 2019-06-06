DELAHUNT, Robert Morrison Jr. Age 55, of Weymouth, MA, passed away on May 24, 2019, after a long illness. Robert is the son of the late Robert M. Delahunt, Sr. and the late Jean W. Delahunt.



Robert is survived by his fianc?e, Lesley Ann Eisner, of Weymouth, MA; his stepdaughter, Ashley Eisner; 2 grandchildren, Leila and Eric Foley of Kingston, MA. Robert is also survived by his sisters, Caren Delahunt of Pocasset, MA; Susan Delahunt of South Weymouth, MA; his niece and nephew, Lauren Baker of South Boston, MA; Jack Baker of Duxbury, MA and his brother-in-law, Paul C. Baker of Duxbury, MA. Robert leaves many cousins, aunts, uncles and friends.



Robert grew up in Norwell, MA and is a graduate of Thayer Academy, Colby College, and Boston University Law School.



Robert practiced law in both the public and private sectors and was an Adjunct Professor at the Master's Level at Boston University School of Medicine, an Adjunct Faculty Member at the Boston University School of Law and an Instructor at the Massachusetts Criminal Justice Training Council.



Robert was an avid sports' fan and will be remembered for his kind, selfless and generous heart. Robert was a truly special person.



Private ceremony for immediate family only.



Contributions may be made in Robert's name to the Oriental Cultural Institute, 15 Cottage Avenue, #502, Quincy, MA 02169.



