MUNRO, Robert Age 89, of Salem, MA formerly of Melrose, MA died peacefully at home surrounded by his family on June 10th. He was born on May 31, 1930 in Jamaica Plain, MA to Irving and Bessie Munro. He attended Burdett College and archived a Business Degree. He enlisted in the Marine Corp. in 1947 and served in the Korean War. He was awarded a Purple Heart for his service. In 1955, he married the love of his life, Connie (Olkkola) and remanded married for 64 years. During that time he was co-owner, with his brother Allan, of Imperial Paint Store in Malden, MA. He was a avid tennis play, enjoyed working in the garden and loved to read. He always had a smile on his face and humor in his heart.



He is survived by his wife Connie and three sons, Peter and wife Diane of Ossipee, NH, Paul of Gloucester, MA and Robbie of Yarmouth, MA. Also his three grandchildren, Corbet, Lily and Grace, two brothers, Allan of Newburyport, MA and Lawrence and his wife Maria of Miami, FL and many nieces and nephews. Services will be private and a Celebration of Life will follow at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Swampscott Senior Center, Swampscott, MA or to a . Published in The Boston Globe on June 13, 2019