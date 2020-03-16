Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Avenue
Wakefield, MA 01880
(781) 334-9966
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT BRIGANTE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT N. BRIGANTE


1949 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROBERT N. BRIGANTE Obituary
BRIGANTE, Robert N. Of Wakefield, March 15. Beloved husband of Barbara (Rufo) Brigante. Loving father of Robert P. Brigante and his wife Donna of Danvers and Rena Loveman of Los Angeles, CA. He was the brother of Janice Iapicca and her husband Pasqule of Peabody and the late Joseph Brigante. Private Church Services and Burial were held. The family will announce a Memorial Service at a later date. Arrangements in the care of the McDonald Funeral Home, WAKEFIELD. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38015 or to a favorite . For obit/guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROBERT's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McDonald Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -