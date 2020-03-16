|
BRIGANTE, Robert N. Of Wakefield, March 15. Beloved husband of Barbara (Rufo) Brigante. Loving father of Robert P. Brigante and his wife Donna of Danvers and Rena Loveman of Los Angeles, CA. He was the brother of Janice Iapicca and her husband Pasqule of Peabody and the late Joseph Brigante. Private Church Services and Burial were held. The family will announce a Memorial Service at a later date. Arrangements in the care of the McDonald Funeral Home, WAKEFIELD. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38015 or to a favorite . For obit/guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 17, 2020